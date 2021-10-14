Here's The First Trailer For The Disney Frozen Series Olaf Presents

The trailer, which has been uploaded to the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube page, is only about 30 seconds long, but with Olaf, that's more than enough time to get the message across. Coming to Disney+ on November 12, a series of short segments will come out featuring Olaf as he reenacts all of your favorite Disney movies in hilarious fashion.

Based on the clips we've seen in the trailer, we already know he'll offer his take on the likes of "Aladdin," "The Lion King," and "Moana," to name a few. Fans should expect shortened versions of all these films with a few little jokes thrown in for good measure. It's bound to be a real treat for children of all ages as they'll enjoy seeing their favorite stories told through a different lens.

There's certainly precedent for this kind of series to materialize. One of the highlights of "Frozen 2" was watching Olaf retell the story of the first "Frozen" in 90 seconds. Not only did it catch the audience up to speed, but it was a rip-roaring good time all on its own.