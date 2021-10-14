Tommy Lee Jones Takes Over For Harrison Ford In Amazon's The Burial

Amazon Studios' upcoming release "The Burial" has just had a major casting shake-up. As reported by Deadline, Tommy Lee Jones will be replacing Harrison Ford in the drama. Jamie Foxx is also set to star alongside Jones.

No details have emerged as to why Ford dropped out of the project, which is still in development. However, with filming for "Indiana Jones 5" currently underway and scheduled for a 2022 release, we wonder if it was simply too high a workload for the aging actor — Ford is 79 years old. Jones, though also no spring chicken at the age of 75, has no upcoming projects scheduled, per his IMDb, so perhaps it was simply an easier commitment for him.

Jones and Foxx's respective roles have yet to be disclosed, but for two talented actors with a diverse list of credits to their names, we have no doubt they'll excel. Luckily for us, we do have some details on what "The Burial" entails.