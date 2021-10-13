Here's What The Critics On Rotten Tomatoes Are Saying About The Harder They Fall

The American Western has been around pretty much since the dawn of cinema. For whatever reason, filmmakers felt compelled to tell stories of cowboys and outlaws set against a rustic backdrop. The true golden era of the genre was from the 1930s to the '60s, but as people are wont to point out whenever discussing modern superhero movies, the Western appears to be dead.

That doesn't mean you don't see Westerns at all these days. The likes of "Rango" and "News of the World" continue to impress audiences and prove that with a bit of innovation, the Western still has a home in 21st-century cinemas. And if you know where to look, you can find plenty of other great Westerns to add to your watchlist.

Netflix is about to unleash one more that's worth your time and attention. "The Harder They Fall" stars Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield, who play outlaws and adversaries looking for a rumble. The movie will receive a limited theatrical release on October 22 before dropping on the streaming service on November 3. Based on what critics are already saying about it, there are some excellent reasons you want to keep it on your radar.