This Beloved Classic Video Game Is Getting A Live-Action TV Series Adaptation

The post-apocalyptic first-person shooter series "Bioshock," first released in 2007, ranks number 27 on IGN's top 100 video games of all-time list. Writer Jonathon Dornbrush credited its high quality to both an idiosyncratic setting and a late-game plot twist that recontextualizes many of the player character's actions up until that point. "System Shock 2," meanwhile, sits at number 80 on that same list.

"Bioshock" and "System Shock" are linked by more than the word their titles both contain — beyond even sharing a development team, some aspects of "Bioshock" were initially conceived for a third "System Shock" entry. So, while "Bioshock" may be the superior game by IGN's estimation, it wouldn't exist without the road paved by the "System Shock" series before it. Currently, "System Shock" is primed for a revival of sorts, with both a remake of the original "System Shock" and a proper "System Shock 3" in development.

Furthermore, as announced in a recent report by Deadline, "System Shock" will soon receive a live-action TV series adaptation.