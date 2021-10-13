The Morgan Freeman Heist Flop Defying Odds And Getting A Second Chance On Netflix

Every year, Hollywood produces at least one movie about old men doing something exciting because they need to feel alive as they near the end of their lives. The most successful and influential movie of this type is 2007's "The Bucket List," the buddy dramedy starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman that popularized the titular term for a list of experiences a person would like to have before they die. 2021's edition is Clint Eastwood's "Cry Macho," about an old man who goes on a journey to Mexico and back. In 2017, that movie was "Going in Style," a heist comedy that follows three retirees who decide to rob a bank after their pensions are canceled.

"Going in Style" was not a big hit when it came out. It made just shy of $85 million worldwide against a $25 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo, which means it did pretty well but didn't exactly set the world on fire. And critics didn't care for it: it has a 47% "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But audiences liked it well enough, which is why it's getting a second chance on Netflix. It's currently sitting at #3 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 movies chart.