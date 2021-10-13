Marvel Producer Weighs In On Which Current Hero Could Take On An Eternal
After the success of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Marvel fans can't wait to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next movie, "Eternals." Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, the highly anticipated film follows the team of Eternals, a group of basically-immortal superpowered beings who were created by the Celestials to protect the universe from the Deviants — brutal, powerful creatures and the Eternals' enemy throughout all of their existence. The movie is premiering on November 5, 2021 and features an all-star cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and more, and the film will open up the MCU to a whole universe of possibilities, taking the story into space and beyond.
Although the Eternals are mystical and powerful characters, they aren't that well-known even to loyal Marvel Comics fans. Because of this, most people don't know what to expect from them, unclear of their place in the wider story of the MCU. Along with that, many wonder how well the characters might fare against already existing heroes like Captain America and Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch. When asked about this, "Eternals" producer Nate Moore revealed which current hero of the MCU would be a good match for the Eternals, and which Eternal in particular might be able to beat them.
Binary Captain Marvel would be hard to beat
Speaking with Comicbook.com, Moore addressed the power levels of the Eternals and how they compare to the Avengers and other fan-favorite heroes. While the Eternals seem to be at a higher level than most others, even the likes of Thor and Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, would be difficult for even the Eternals to defeat. Moore recognized Captain Marvel's capabilities, saying, "I mean, when Captain Marvel goes Binary, that is tough." Captain Marvel in Binary form is widely recognized as one of the most powerful heroes throughout all of Marvel, and arguably the most powerful in the MCU right now. In fact, fans are extremely hopeful that Captain Marvel's full expanse of powers, and specifically the Binary form, will feature heavily in "The Marvels," the upcoming sequel to "Captain Marvel."
While Moore stated that Captain Marvel in Binary form would be tough for the Eternals to beat, he thought that Captain Marvel versus Thena, the character played by Jolie in "Eternals," would be quite an even match. Moore described Thena's powers, stating that "it will be as if Captain America, who I would argue is probably the best physical fighter, was powered by cosmic weapons. She's going to be a problem." Along with Thena, the rest of the Eternals also seem like very powerful and capable fighters, so it will definitely be interested to see them hopefully match up with other MCU characters in the future.