Marvel Producer Weighs In On Which Current Hero Could Take On An Eternal

After the success of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Marvel fans can't wait to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next movie, "Eternals." Directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, the highly anticipated film follows the team of Eternals, a group of basically-immortal superpowered beings who were created by the Celestials to protect the universe from the Deviants — brutal, powerful creatures and the Eternals' enemy throughout all of their existence. The movie is premiering on November 5, 2021 and features an all-star cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and more, and the film will open up the MCU to a whole universe of possibilities, taking the story into space and beyond.

Although the Eternals are mystical and powerful characters, they aren't that well-known even to loyal Marvel Comics fans. Because of this, most people don't know what to expect from them, unclear of their place in the wider story of the MCU. Along with that, many wonder how well the characters might fare against already existing heroes like Captain America and Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch. When asked about this, "Eternals" producer Nate Moore revealed which current hero of the MCU would be a good match for the Eternals, and which Eternal in particular might be able to beat them.