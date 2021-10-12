Why Geoffrey From A Knight's Tale Looks So Familiar

2001 marked the release of a medieval romp that looked and sounded very different from your typical knightly adventure. Brian Helgeland's "A Knight's Tale," plucked from the pages of "The Canterbury Tales" — and Queen's greatest hits — delivered a humorous hybrid romance. Met with mixed reviews upon release (via Rotten Tomatoes), the story of a lowly squire desperate to become a knight and jousting champ earned $117 million (via Box Office Mojo) and has become a cult favorite for Heath Ledger fans as one of the go-to entries that didn't involve him playing a love-struck cowboy or an iconic comic book villain.

Joining Ledger in the medieval madness was relative newcomer, who played real-life author Geoffrey Chaucer (the actual writer of the story the film is based on). Dramatized in the film as the hype-man to the up-and-coming jousting contender, this outlandish jolt of comic relief provided a charm and cockiness to Chaucer that sometimes even outshone the film's lead, making him a noticeable talent that quickly appeared in meatier and universally praised roles. It would lead him to become a notable name in one of Hollywood and part of one of its biggest franchises. Many years before that, though, he'd be providing a turnout performance that no one could imagine, beside Russell Crowe.

That actor's name is Paul Bettany, and here's where you've seen him.