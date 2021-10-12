Chloe Zhao Confirms A Massive Runtime For Marvel's Eternals

This November will see a brand new band of superheroes join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and so far, just about every image of this upcoming installment has made us weep. Boasting a ridiculously talented cast comprised of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie, Marvel's "Eternals" is set to send shockwaves through the world we've come to love, and director Chloe Zhao has revealed just how big they'll be.

Speaking to Fandango, the Oscar-winner behind "Nomadland" revealed that the upcoming story that's been running alongside the MCU all this time, surprisingly, will be one that any MCU novice can drop into without the usually required viewing of the 20+ films beforehand. "The film completely stands alone," Zhao said. "If you know half the universe disappeared and it came back, that's all you need to know to watch this film. But what happens in this film will have huge implications on the future."