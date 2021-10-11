Fans Of Joe Pera Talks With You Just Got Great News About Season 3

Occasionally awkward but always endearing, "Joe Pera Talks With You" has attracted a dedicated following on Adult Swim who tune in for his gentle brand of ASMR-like comedy. The soft-spoken comedian's show is highly unusual, which meant that its future was never guaranteed, but fans can rest easy as Pera has confirmed the show will return for Season 3.

Pera shared the news in a brief clip posted to Twitter, in which the comedian announced that the show would return to Adult Swim on November 7 before casually missing a shot with a dart. "Joe Pera Talks With You" evolved from an animated short called "Joe Pera Talks You to Sleep," which fans can still find on YouTube. In that short, the comedian established his unconventional style with an 11-minute monologue that discussed Stephen Hawking, barns, sweaters, and many other subjects.

The comedian soon established a reputation as a very low-key comedic genius on forums such as Reddit, where fans proclaimed their enthusiasm for his work and desire to see more of it. The animated short eventually helped Pera land a deal with Adult Swim, which gave him a chance to develop the show into two full seasons and a special, per The A.V. Club. Here is what fans need to know about "Joe Pera Talks With You" Season 3.