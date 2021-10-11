The Owen Wilson Comedy Flop Defying Odds And Killing It On Netflix

"Hall Pass" may not have been a huge success when it hit theaters in 2011, but a decade later, it's defying the odds and killing it on Netflix in 2021. The raunchy, Owen Wilson-led sex comedy is currently sitting at #9 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 movies chart.

"Hall Pass" did okay enough at the box office –- it opened at #1 on a weak February weekend and grossed $86 million worldwide against a $36 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo –- but got negative reviews from critics. It has a 33% "Rotten" rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The Telegraph named it one of the worst films of 2011, calling it "outright hideous and also embarrassing, like a creepy uncle sporting a backwards baseball cap and cracking bad, lewd jokes for the under-thirties. At a funeral." It's also been called a movie you should never watch with your partner. All things considered, "Hall Pass" would not seem like a movie ripe for Netflix rediscovery, but it's happening.

The rediscovery might be happening due to the presence of Jason Sudeikis, who is now one of comedy's biggest stars thanks to his Emmy-winning hit series "Ted Lasso." Sudeikis has some range — "Hall Pass" is as raunchy as "Ted Lasso" is wholesome.

The movie follows Rick Mills (Owen Wilson) and Fred Searing (Jason Sudeikis), two uncool 40-year-old men in sexually frustrated marriages. In an effort to make the men happy, Rick's wife Maggie (Jenna Fischer) and Fred's wife Grace (Christina Applegate) agree to give them "hall passes." For one week only, they'll be allowed to have sex with other women without consequences ... if they can manage to not repulse every woman they meet with their terrible pickup lines.