Take A Deep Dive Into John Cena's Peacemaker In This New Featurette

James Gunn loves to write an "odd man out" story, so much so that his films tend to feature teams full of outsiders who must work together for the greater good. The most recent example is Gunn's move to the DCEU with "The Suicide Squad." The film features all sorts of complicated characters, including amoral father figure Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), an antihero with mommy issues. However, for all the efforts to humanize these oddballs, there is one team member who slots almost entirely into the irredeemable villain role — and, no, we don't mean Starro.

While everyone else thinks their mission is to save the day from the intergalactic creature, Peacemaker (John Cena) is really a double-agent on a mission to cover up America's involvement in actual crimes. By the end of "The Suicide Squad," he has gone full bad guy, killing his own teammates and nearly getting killed himself in the process.

Soon, a new Peacemaker television spinoff, which includes Cena reprising the character, will premiere on HBO Max. Ahead of the show's premiere and in the days leading up to the October 16 DC FanDome event, DC Comics released a new featurette all about the jerk version of Captain America with a chrome toilet seat for a helmet. The featurette includes interviews with Gunn and Cena, and it gives us some new insights into what makes Peacemaker tick and why he is getting his own TV series.