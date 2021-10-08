Mark Hamill Reveals The Disturbing Sequence That Almost Opened The Force Awakens

When Disney made its monumental $4 billion purchase of "Star Wars" and the entirety of Lucasfilm in 2012, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before the franchise returned to the big screen. Sure enough, the news broke that we were all due for a return to a galaxy far, far away in 2015, and thus the wait began. Dubbed "The Force Awakens," the seventh installment in the Skywalker saga promised to pick up where 1983's "Return of the Jedi" left off, honoring the series' rich legacy while reinventing it for a new generation of moviegoers.

To put it lightly, the arrival of "The Force Awakens" met great fanfare from all sides. The likes of Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) got yet another moment in the spotlight, sharing it with newcomers Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Not to mention, it introduced us to the conflict between the First Order and the Resistance, several new planets, aliens, ships, and more. Sure, it followed an eerily similar structure to 1977's "A New Hope," but it was a fun big screen adventure nonetheless.

As one could imagine, the "Force Awakens" we know today wasn't always comprised of the moments, characters, and locations that it is. In the three years it took to make the film a reality, it went through drastic changes, as all cinematic ventures do. That includes leaving a gruesome alternate opening scene on the cutting-room floor that Mark Hamill himself recently brought to light.