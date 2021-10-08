Don Cheadle Drops A Few Hints About Rhodey's MCU Future

Speaking at the ACE Universe Comic Con (via Murphys Multiverse), Cheadle explained at what point we'd be reuniting with Rhodey in the show, and the impact the events of "Avengers: Endgame" had, specifically losing his best friend: "I think the most exciting part is yet to come. I think we don't really have a super strong idea who he is really, outside of that bubble of the Avengers, outside of necessarily his friendship with Tony, and now he's gonna kind of be untethered from all of that."

Thankfully, the man in the other iron suit sees nothing but potential from all of that. "It's an opportunity to really kind of discover who he is in a way that we have not had before with concentrated time and focus on Rhodey and Rhodey's journey and hopefully some stuff about his past and you know teeing up some things about his potential future," he said. "I think those kinds of things were hinted at in an Endgame where this character might go and the things that may be in the offing for him."

As for the development process, Cheadle admitted that while "Armor Wars" was coming, it was still a long way off. He explained, "It's very early in the process of Armor Wars, we just hired my boy Yassir which I'm very excited about. A great guy, a lot of great ideas but honestly we're just really trying to crack the spine of what it's going to be."

For now, prepare for war when the show arrives on Disney+ in 2022.