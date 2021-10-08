Black Widow Director Reveals The One Scene Kevin Feige Wanted In The Movie

Though "Black Widow" is very much a MCU movie with plenty of action, its beating heart is the strained dynamic between Natasha and her surrogate sleeper agent family. As director Cate Shortland recently told Empire, Kevin Feige recognized this, and did his level best to keep a particular scene that shows their relationship in the movie. The scene in question is the reunion dinner at Melina Vostokoff's farm, and Feige has noted that he considers it the absolute best thing in the entire film. "The second dinner scene which is the heart of the movie," he named his favorite scene during a "Black Widow" watch party event in July (via the Marvel Studios Twitter account).

Evidently, neither Scarlett Johansson nor Shortland really believed in the scene at first, but Feige managed to convince them otherwise. "He doesn't give you many directives, he's very free," Shortland described the situation. "But that was a scene he really felt needed to be in the film, and Scarlett and I kept fighting him on it, saying, 'How will this ever work?' But it became a very alive thing. You've got this bunch of people shipwrecked together, who are still desperately trying to cling onto the roles that they had in Ohio, because that's all they know. That's all they have. And it's beautiful for me."

As Shortland readily notes, Feige's instinct was absolutely right, and the relatively quiet scene does some extremely heavy lifting to establish the characters and their relationship.