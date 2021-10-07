Anthony Mackie Has Some Ideas About What Real Steel 2 Could Look Like

It's a guilty pleasure for some and a film that has every reason not to work, but did. Shawn Levy's "Real Steel" was essentially a live-action take on Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots and made for a great bit of filmic fun when it was released an unthinkable ten years ago. Set in the not-too-distant future, the film saw Hugh Jackman as a down-and-out boxer who gets a second wind by entering the world of robot boxing. Met with middling reviews at the time of release (via Rotten Tomatoes), the film earned a small cult following over the years, with one particular fan being one of its cast members, Anthony Mackie.

Mackie seems enthusiastic about the potential of another "Real Steel" movie, and he isn't the only one. Speaking to Inverse (via Twitter) back in August, director Shawn Levy said, "we've always loved it that much too. It's one of those never say nevers, it feels like the clock has run out on that window of opportunity. It feels like that fan-love and that audience hasn't gone away. So, who knows?"

Mackie recently spoke about his desire to bring another "Real Steel" to fans and how his character could factor into the new film.