This Fan-Favorite Legends Of Tomorrow Character Is Coming Back

The CW's Arrowverse has had plenty of installments at this point. Beginning with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in "Arrow" and going through other properties like "The Flash," "Batwoman," and "Supergirl," numerous heroes have had their chances of saving the world, but there's always been the red-headed stepchild of the bunch that's nonetheless provided some of the most consistent thrills out of any superhero show to date. Of course, we're talking about "Legends of Tomorrow."

It's by far the least traditional superpowered series out there. Most others center on heroic individuals who willingly take up arms. With "Legends of Tomorrow," you have a bunch of misfits who go along in a time-traveling escapade to ensure the present remains safe. The line-up's gone through some changes over the years, but the central mission has stayed the same. The wacky team has been through a lot together, and in fact, they're about to embark on their 100th expedition together.

It's a momentous occasion for any TV show to hit the 100-mark. And "Legends of Tomorrow" will commemorate the milestone by bringing back a beloved familiar face.