Watch The First Full-Length Trailer For Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin

As you might expect, things in the trailer for "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" go very wrong, very quickly. Margot's biological family is strange, to put it mildly (there's an old lady peeling her own hand at one point) and might not be as God-fearing as they seem. It doesn't take long for Margot to discover what appears to be a demonic chapel hidden on her family's property. She begins to suspect there were dire circumstances around her birth and that her biological mother may still be alive, too.

Since the last "Paranormal Activity" movie, "The Ghost Dimension," saw release in 2015, there's been a somewhat common theme among big-name horror films — cults. In fact, the very same year "The Ghost Dimension" bowed, Karyn Kusama's "The Invitation" debuted, as well as filmmaker Ari Aster incredibly successful movies featuring cults, "Hereditary" and "Midsommar." It looks like "Next of Kin" is following in the genre trend by serving up a new cult that is somewhat familiar to franchise fans and will frighten you.

If you're wondering how long you'll have to wait to find out what happens, the good news is that "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" is coming out on October 29 and will be immediately available to stream on Paramount+.