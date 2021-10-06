The Khaleesi Scene Over 21% Of People Think Went Too Far On Game Of Thrones
"Game of Thrones" certainly had more than its fair share of eyebrow-raising moments. The show's premiere episode set the stage for just how dramatic the series would be when Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is pushed out of a window by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) after witnessing incest.
With its myriad of characters spread across Westeros from The Wall to Dorne, we saw each character embark on profound journies throughout the series' eight seasons. One character's journey in particular, though, had more questionable moments than anyone else's.
Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), aka Khalessi (and about seven other titles), was arguably the character with the most climatic journey throughout the show's run. She starts off in Season 1 as a timid young woman, bound to her brother Viserys' (Harry Lloyd) will, and is forced to marry a Dothraki Khal. By Season 8, however, things look quite differently for her. In Khaleesi's journey to become ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, she conquers several cities and frees thousands of slaves with the help of her dragons, but her conquests also kill many innocents along the way in moments many fans felt were over the top.
Looper surveyed 633 people around the United States to determine what Khaleesi moment in "Game of Thrones" went too far.
Khaleesi and Jon Snow's relationship was too much
Out of all of the questionable moments in Khaleesi's journey to the Iron Throne, her relationship with Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) is what irked viewers the most, with just over 21% of respondents choosing this moment to be the one that went too far. The romantic tension between the two rulers is rather evident throughout Season 7, with them finally coming together in the finale. Given Khaleesi and Jon's familial ties, their relationship certainly errs on the questionable side. It's eventually revealed that Jon is the illegitimate child of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, making Khaleesi his aunt.
While fans thought this incestual relationship was just too much, there were plenty of other Khaleesi moments that also pushed things to the limits. Others felt the scene where she walks into a funeral pyre in Season 1 is the most over-the-top moment for the character, according to 20.38% of our poll-takers. Yes, she was mourning the death of her beloved Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) and her unborn baby and went into the fire while in a sort of trance, but the moment just seemed too extra for some.
Another controversial Khaleesi moment was when she decided to burn King's Landing to the ground as innocent citizens perished, which 20.22% of our voters chose as her worst moment. The scene showed Khaleesi in a merciless and cruel light, and it was a completely unexpected act. Additionally, 19.27% of our poll takers felt when she burned the warlocks in Season 3 was just too much, while 19.12% of voters chose when she burned all of the Khals in Season 6.