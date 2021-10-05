Jessica Biel Will Replace Elisabeth Moss In Hulu True Crime Series Candy

Elisabeth Moss has a whole lot on her plate right now — take one look at her IMDb, and you'll see that she has one upcoming completed project ("Next Goal Wins"), one series currently filming ("The Shining Girl") and three projects in pre-production, including "Francis and the Godfather," in which she is set to portray Eleanor Coppola, the wife of the famed director. This is not even to mention "The Handmaid's Tale," the popular Hulu dystopian drama that earned Moss an Emmy win, and which has been renewed for a fifth season (via Deadline).

With all that in mind, it comes as no surprise that the busy actress might find herself in the midst of some scheduling conflicts.

For this reason, it has just been announced that Moss will be pulling out of an upcoming scripted true crime series on Hulu, "Candy," as reported by Variety. Luckily, Moss's departure from "Candy" has not slowed production on the upcoming show, as the series has already found a replacement: "Limetown" actor Jessica Biel is now set to take over the lead role in "Candy."