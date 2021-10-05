Jessica Biel Will Replace Elisabeth Moss In Hulu True Crime Series Candy
Elisabeth Moss has a whole lot on her plate right now — take one look at her IMDb, and you'll see that she has one upcoming completed project ("Next Goal Wins"), one series currently filming ("The Shining Girl") and three projects in pre-production, including "Francis and the Godfather," in which she is set to portray Eleanor Coppola, the wife of the famed director. This is not even to mention "The Handmaid's Tale," the popular Hulu dystopian drama that earned Moss an Emmy win, and which has been renewed for a fifth season (via Deadline).
With all that in mind, it comes as no surprise that the busy actress might find herself in the midst of some scheduling conflicts.
For this reason, it has just been announced that Moss will be pulling out of an upcoming scripted true crime series on Hulu, "Candy," as reported by Variety. Luckily, Moss's departure from "Candy" has not slowed production on the upcoming show, as the series has already found a replacement: "Limetown" actor Jessica Biel is now set to take over the lead role in "Candy."
Biel will portray housewife-turned-murderer Candy Montgomery
Hulu first picked up the new series, "Candy," in December of 2020, when Elisabeth Moss was still set to star, as Deadline reported. Variety has just reported that Moss had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts, leading to Jessica Biel's casting.
Biel has recently appeared in the 2019 short-lived Facebook watch series "Limetown" opposite Stanley Tucci, and starred in the first season of the anthology crime drama series, "The Sinner" in 2017, the latter of which earned her an Emmy nod for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie (per Emmys.com).
In "Candy," Biel will portray Candy Montgomery, a real-life housewife from Texas who became an infamous murderer. As detailed by a Texas Monthly longform article titled "Love and Death in Silicon Prairie," by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, Montgomery famously killed her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980, following Montgomery's affair with Gore's husband. "Candy" marks the second limited series currently in the works about Candy Montgomery, as HBO Max is currently producing their own scripted series on the subject titled "Love and Death," with Elizabeth Olsen (of "WandaVision" fame) portraying Montgomery.