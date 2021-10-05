The Megan Fox Horror Thriller That Has A Grip On Netflix Subscribers

Megan Fox has come a long way since breaking out as a major movie star in Michael Bay's "Transformers" franchise all the way back in the mid-aughts. She has applied her talents to an array of big-time blockbusters since then, but some of her finest work can be found in the realm of modestly budgeted genre movies that pack a punch. In fact, if you ask any horror fan to name the performance that Fox is most remembered for, chances are that they'll recall her outing as a succubus in the cult classic "Jennifer's Body," penned by Diablo Cody, above her more mainstream efforts.

With that in mind, genre purists will be pleased to know that the "Transformers" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" alumnus has delivered another knockout performance in a horror-thriller that's been giving Netflix subscribers the heebie-jeebies just in time for the Halloween season. It remains to be seen if the flick will go on to become as legendary as "Jennifer's Body," but it has made a positive impression on viewers all the same.