Andy Serkis Confirms What We Suspected All Along About The Mid-Credits Cameo In Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Contains spoilers for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage"
If you've already had the chance to see "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," you probably had your mind blown by that mid-credits scene that everyone's discussing. You know, the one that has significant repercussions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In case you haven't seen it, here's a quick recap: Venom and Eddie (Tom Hardy) are hiding out in a hotel, watching TV. Venom asks Eddie if he wants to learn more about his species and the Collective Mind, and when Eddie agrees, they start a lesson. Suddenly, the two are in a totally different hotel room that looks a bit nicer, and the television displays the scene from the post-credits of "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Yeah, the one that shows J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons, from the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" trilogy) revealing the identity of Spider-Man to be Peter Parker (Tom Holland).
The scene implies, of course, that Eddie and Venom have somehow entered the MCU. This opens up all kinds of possibilities, including the addition of Venom to "Spider-Man: No Way Home." With the movie finally available to the public, director Andy Serkis has gone on record to confirm what fans have suspected about the mid-credits scene all along.
The Venom: Let There Be Carnage mid-credits cameo was always planned
With Venom being so closely tied to Spider-Man throughout their comics history, fans have long speculated that the two most recent iterations of the characters would meet. In 2019, Marvel head Kevin Feige said the duo meeting "seems likely at some point" (via CinemaBlend). So the possibility that Spider-Man would make a more substantial appearance in this Venom sequel was always there — and Andy Serkis confirms that Spider-Man was once part of the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" plot.
"[The mid-credits scene was] 100 percent in flux, yeah. It couldn't have been more in flux-y if you tried," Serkis told The Hollywood Reporter. "Yeah, of course, it was something that they talked about from before I even came on to the movie. There were moments where he [Spider-Man] was going to be in the story, potentially, and then he wasn't. But no, we decided that we wanted to really examine the Venom-verse first. So as we were going through principal photography, the inevitable discussions had to be had, but it wasn't until very, very late on that we reached the precise notion of the teaser that we wanted to lay in there."
Clearly, this scene required a lot of coordination, not just between fictional realities but between real-life giant corporations to pull off, and we all know how hairy that can be. It looks like we'll have to wait for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 17 (and maybe "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on March 25, 2022) to find out where and when Venom and Spider-Man collide.