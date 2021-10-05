Andy Serkis Confirms What We Suspected All Along About The Mid-Credits Cameo In Venom: Let There Be Carnage

With Venom being so closely tied to Spider-Man throughout their comics history, fans have long speculated that the two most recent iterations of the characters would meet. In 2019, Marvel head Kevin Feige said the duo meeting "seems likely at some point" (via CinemaBlend). So the possibility that Spider-Man would make a more substantial appearance in this Venom sequel was always there — and Andy Serkis confirms that Spider-Man was once part of the "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" plot.

"[The mid-credits scene was] 100 percent in flux, yeah. It couldn't have been more in flux-y if you tried," Serkis told The Hollywood Reporter. "Yeah, of course, it was something that they talked about from before I even came on to the movie. There were moments where he [Spider-Man] was going to be in the story, potentially, and then he wasn't. But no, we decided that we wanted to really examine the Venom-verse first. So as we were going through principal photography, the inevitable discussions had to be had, but it wasn't until very, very late on that we reached the precise notion of the teaser that we wanted to lay in there."

Clearly, this scene required a lot of coordination, not just between fictional realities but between real-life giant corporations to pull off, and we all know how hairy that can be. It looks like we'll have to wait for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 17 (and maybe "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on March 25, 2022) to find out where and when Venom and Spider-Man collide.