Fans Of Mr. Corman Just Got The Worst News From Apple TV

Even with an impressive watchlist comprised of "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and upcoming Tom Hanks sci-fi film, "Finch" under its belt, it appears one venture over at Apple TV+ hasn't panned out as they'd hoped. The entry, in particular, is Joseph Gordon Levitt's "Mr. Corman" that arrived on the streaming platform in August.

Directed, written, produced, and starring the "Dark Knight Rises" and "Inception" star, the show saw Levitt as a fifth-grade elementary school teacher who has lessons of his own to learn, besides what he's teaching in class. Struggling with his love of music and life in general, the show also has the supporting cast of "Ted Lasso" alumni Juno Temple, along with Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Jamie Chung, and Logic.

Sadly, all that talent just wasn't enough. Deadline has broken news that will disappoint Apple TV+ subscribers who immediately flocked to "Mr. Corman" and stayed loyal to the show throughout its first season.