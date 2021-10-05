Fans Of Mr. Corman Just Got The Worst News From Apple TV
Even with an impressive watchlist comprised of "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and upcoming Tom Hanks sci-fi film, "Finch" under its belt, it appears one venture over at Apple TV+ hasn't panned out as they'd hoped. The entry, in particular, is Joseph Gordon Levitt's "Mr. Corman" that arrived on the streaming platform in August.
Directed, written, produced, and starring the "Dark Knight Rises" and "Inception" star, the show saw Levitt as a fifth-grade elementary school teacher who has lessons of his own to learn, besides what he's teaching in class. Struggling with his love of music and life in general, the show also has the supporting cast of "Ted Lasso" alumni Juno Temple, along with Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Jamie Chung, and Logic.
Sadly, all that talent just wasn't enough. Deadline has broken news that will disappoint Apple TV+ subscribers who immediately flocked to "Mr. Corman" and stayed loyal to the show throughout its first season.
Class is dismissed this week for Mr. Corman
Deadline has confirmed the disappointing news that "Mr. Corman" will not be coming back for another reason. The cancellation arrived on the day of the first season's final episode airing this week. While a reasonably decent hit with critics (via Rotten Tomatoes), "Mr. Corman" simply didn't bring in enough of an audience to be on level with some of its other shows, which led to the decision.
This is one of two projects that Levitt has worked on with Apple TV+ recently, as he also lent his vocal talent to the children's animated show, "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory." All episodes for this colorful character (which also stars "Jojo Rabbit's" Archie Yates) are available on the platform right now.
It's a tough break for Levitt, who clearly put his all into this cooky and occasionally quirky little show. For now, we can wait to hear him in his next project with Disney, when he voices Jiminy Cricket in the live-action "Pinocchio" movie in 2022.