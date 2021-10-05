The Many Saints Of Newark's Billy Magnussen Makes A Surprising Admission About The Sopranos - Exclusive

"The Many Saints of Newark" examines the formative years of the young Tony Soprano (played in his teen years by the late James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini), who was mentored by DiMeo crime family heavy Richard "Dick" Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). In addition to the younger versions of Uncle Junior and Paulie Walnuts, the film also includes the younger iterations of Livia Soprano (Vera Farmiga), Silvio Dante (John Magaro), and Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero (Samson Moeakiola).

Since "The Many Saints of Newark" only chronicles the characters' lives in the late 1960s and early 1970s, there's room for at least a couple more decades of prequel stories before "The Sopranos." Magnussen told Looper that he defers to Chase as far as the direction the character of Paulie Walnuts should take, but the actor has a couple of ideas.

"I think like any character you want to see, [I'd like to examine], 'What are the scars that makes a man? What are the moments that are defining when you turn left or right?' That's always the exciting thing," Magnussen observed. I think, as a performer or when I watch something, what are the choices made and what are the choices not made by a character and the relationships built or broken for a character." Magnussen admitted his thoughts were "a little vague," but noted, "We have every option in the world."

"I don't know [where I'd like to see Paulie Walnuts go]. I want to see him go on vacation," Magnussen added, laughing. "I don't know."

Directed by Alan Taylor, and also starring Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Michela De Rossi, and Ray Liotta, "The Many Saints of Newark" is playing in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max.