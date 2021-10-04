The Ending Of Netflix's Maid Explained

"Maid" is ultimately about three people trying to improve themselves — Alex, Paula, and Sean. While Alex does ultimately get what she wants, a chance at a fresh start free of Sean, she doesn't get everything she wants — Paula breaks her promise to come with her (more on that below). But Alex is also fully aware that her journey is just getting started. As she tells her writer's group, while she does have a college scholarship, she's still getting by on government assistance, and she'll still have to work part-time as a housekeeper. "A lot of people would bet against a single mom putting herself through college," Alex says to her group.

The end of the Season 1 finale is full of moments that show how Alex has made some progress, but there's still a long way to go. She returns a cashmere sweater she "borrowed" from a wealthy client. The client tells her to keep it, but Alex refuses, vowing to earn enough to buy one of her own. But when the client notes the price, $1,400, Alex takes the sweater. Working hard to make a living is an honorable goal, but we all need help sometimes, and there's nothing wrong with accepting it.

Then there's Alex and Maddy's hike to the top of the mountain overlooking Missoula. As Alex notes via voiceover, the trail is long and zig-zaggy, and the hike will be difficult, but the end goal of reaching the summit makes it all worth it — just like Alex's journey towards a better life. At the top of the mountain is a giant "M," which Alex tells her daughter stands for "Maddy." It's obviously not true, but that's OK, too. Sometimes we have to indulge in a little make-believe because it allows us to keep going.