James Gunn Has Another DC Project In The Works

Gunn recently revealed on Twitter that he's not finished with his time in the DC Universe. On his most recent post, a fan reached out and asked if he was working on another project for the company outside of "Peacemaker," to which Gunn replied, "Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker."

There's plenty of speculation on what this project could be. It's possible that he'll still move forward with a sequel to his version of "The Suicide Squad," but according to Gunn, "Peacemaker" is already a sequel to the fan favorite film. Gunn has also been very vocal about his love for writing the Harley Quinn character played brilliantly by Margot Robbie, so perhaps he may try his hand at giving her another solo film. There's always the chance that his other project has nothing to do with "The Suicide Squad" and it might focus on a different side of the DC universe.

It'll likely be some time before we find out what this project may look like as Gunn will soon be hard at work back at Marvel, filming both "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" as well as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." In any case, more comic book goodness from Gunn is never a bad thing.