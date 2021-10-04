Jason Blum Has Some Encouraging Words About The Upcoming Exorcist Sequels

Blum spoke to Movieweb about the new trio of "Exorcist" films while doing press for the highly anticipated "Halloween Kills." "What I hope to do with The Exorcist is the same thing we did with Halloween," he said. "Halloween, the first movie was great, and the second movie was okay, and the rest of them were not very good. And then we came in and kind of re-jiggered it, and people liked it, so I hope we can do the same thing with The Exorcist. Everyone thinks we're gonna fall on our face, but I think, we have the same filmmaker, the same writer, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. And I think we'll reinvent The Exorcist so that it'll feel fresh, new, different, but, you know, related to the first movie, but also really, really scary."

It looks like "The Exorcist" will be following the recent trend of legacy sequels that has dominated Hollywood for decades. This hasn't always worked out well, and for those that have been around since before Blum was a household name, there could be terrifying flashbacks for the wrong reasons. There was a time when big-screen horror was nothing more than the propped-up remnants of slasher icons like Jason Voorhees and Chucky before "Scream" breathed new life into the genre. While there have been a few blunders that have used this formula, none of those have been from Blum. With an established track record like his, "The Exorcist" definitely seems to be in the best hands.