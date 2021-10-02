Keanu Reeves Just Dropped A Major Tease For John Wick 4

With first-time director Chad Stahelski at the helm, "John Wick" arrived in theaters in the fall of 2014 and quickly proved itself as the next big thing in the action-thriller genre. Keanu Reeves starred as the titular assassin-turned-family man, who's left with no other choice but to return to his murderous ways after a group of criminals kills his dog — the last vestige of his late wife's memory. This revenge tale was a huge success for Lionsgate, taking in roughly $86 million on a $20-30 million budget and winning over critics and general audiences alike. Unsurprisingly, "John Wick" soon became a full-on franchise that would dominate the big screen in the years to come.

February of 2017 saw John Wick return to the cinema for "John Wick: Chapter 2," followed by "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" in May of 2019. Much like their predecessor, both sequels were solid moneymakers — grossing $171.5 million and $327.3 million, respectively — that had moviegoers itching for more. Thankfully, the studio was once again more than happy to oblige, tacking "John Wick 4" onto its release slate for a May of 2022 debut. As of this writing, there's still a bit of waiting to be done, though small details about the project have already begun to surface.

For instance, Keanu Reeves recently gave fans a few vague yet intriguing hints of what to expect from the fourth chapter in the "John Wick" story.