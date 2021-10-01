It Fans Have A New Way To Celebrate Pennywise With This New Documentary

The year was 1986, author Stephen King had just surpassed 21 books in his bibliography, and he wasn't showing any sign of slowing down. That September, number 22 would arrive in the form of "It": the story of an extraterrestrial child-eating clown that awakens every 27 years to prey on children and the group of kids that band together to stop its reign of terror. Now 35 years past its release date, "It" has become one of King's biggest titles, selling millions of copies and earning the famed author several awards. Naturally, it has been translated from page to screen as well.

To many, the defining adaptation of the "It" story — broken up into 2017's "It" and 2019's "It: Chapter 2" — arrived at the movies courtesy of director Andy Muschietti. However, this wasn't the first attempt to bring the tale into a live-action format. That honor belongs to the "It" two-part miniseries that aired on ABC in the fall of 1990, starring the one and only Tim Curry as the horrifying Pennywise. Though antiquated by modern standards, the original "It" is still as beloved today as it was way back when with most of its fanbase holding fast in the face of its modern successor.

Luckily, for those who still embrace 1990's "It" with all of their might, a new documentary is on the way that will give them the chance to appreciate its version of Pennywise in a whole new way.