These Are The Two Questions James Bond Producers Ask Before Starting Each Movie
Most franchises fizzle out after three or four installments. However, the "James Bond" series has gone strong for the better part of six decades now. Of course, it helps when you can recast the lead so that it's not dependent on any one actor sticking around for the foreseeable future. As a spy with a code name, it's feasible for different people to take on the mantle, which is why James Bond can exist in the 1960s with the likes of "Dr. No" and "Goldfinger" as well as in the modern day with the spy's most recent outing in "No Time to Die."
James Bond's lasting legacy can also be attributed to how every other facet of him can change alongside the actors. Each James Bond is indicative of the generation he came from. Pierce Brosnan's Bond would drive invisible cars and battle villains in ice castles, representing the idea that action stars didn't have to be taken too seriously in the 1990s. However, Daniel Craig's turn as the secret agent saw him take a darker, grittier direction. In light of blockbusters like "Batman Begins," this was a broken Bond and one that wasn't afraid to be a pure blunt object.
It's worked well for the franchise's direction so far, but the producers behind the scenes don't rest on their laurels. In fact, two central questions remain at the forefront of their minds before proceeding with any new James Bond adventure.
Both global and personal stakes come into play
Barbara Broccoli is well-versed in the ways of James Bond. She first became affiliated with the franchise working in the publicity department for 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me." She moved up to be an assistant director for "Octopussy" and eventually made her way to be a producer of the films starting with 1995's "GoldenEye." She's continued playing an integral role in the franchise since, so if anyone knows Bond, it's her.
Along with fellow producer Michael G. Wilson, Broccoli recently appeared on CNN to promote "No Time to Die." While there, they revealed their formula for success, and it all comes down to asking two distinct questions. She explains, "1. What is the world going to be afraid of in two or three years when the film comes out? And 2. What are the emotional and personal challenges Bond with face?" In essence, they look at both the micro- and macro-level issues of what the film's going to be about (via Screen Rant).
This can readily be seen in something like "Skyfall." The larger scope deals with cyberwarfare, something that's become more prominent globally since the movie released in 2012. However, the smaller-scale themes deal with Bond no longer being in his prime and recognizing that he's in a world that may not need him any longer. Michael G. Wilson added in the interview, "You have to get out your crystal ball and take a stab at it. In this particular case [with 'No Time to Die'], I think we came pretty close to what the world is concerned about." You can see for yourself what they came up with when "No Time to Die" releases in theaters on October 8.