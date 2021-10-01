These Are The Two Questions James Bond Producers Ask Before Starting Each Movie

Most franchises fizzle out after three or four installments. However, the "James Bond" series has gone strong for the better part of six decades now. Of course, it helps when you can recast the lead so that it's not dependent on any one actor sticking around for the foreseeable future. As a spy with a code name, it's feasible for different people to take on the mantle, which is why James Bond can exist in the 1960s with the likes of "Dr. No" and "Goldfinger" as well as in the modern day with the spy's most recent outing in "No Time to Die."

James Bond's lasting legacy can also be attributed to how every other facet of him can change alongside the actors. Each James Bond is indicative of the generation he came from. Pierce Brosnan's Bond would drive invisible cars and battle villains in ice castles, representing the idea that action stars didn't have to be taken too seriously in the 1990s. However, Daniel Craig's turn as the secret agent saw him take a darker, grittier direction. In light of blockbusters like "Batman Begins," this was a broken Bond and one that wasn't afraid to be a pure blunt object.

It's worked well for the franchise's direction so far, but the producers behind the scenes don't rest on their laurels. In fact, two central questions remain at the forefront of their minds before proceeding with any new James Bond adventure.