The Unexpected Way Fans Could Be Getting More Trainspotting

Based on the 1993 novel by Irvine Welsh, the 1996 dark comedy "Trainspotting" has become a cult classic with a still-beating pulse thanks to various literary sequels. The stories follow a zany group of drug-addled friends living in poverty in Edinburgh. Their escapades and criminal activities often land them in trouble, whether they're mugging tourists or betraying one another.

Director Danny Boyle returned to the characters in 2017 with the highly-anticipated "T2: Trainspotting." The critically-praised sequel brought fans back into the on-screen versions of these delinquent characters and offered a more complex look at the damage their hardcore lifestyles had caused. Of course, not without sacrificing any of the punch and absurdities that fans loved in the original film.

Since then, a third film has been in talks. One of the main actors from both films recently confirmed an upcoming "Trainspotting" project, though it's not the sequel fans might've been expecting.

So, what's coming next for "Trainspotting" fans?