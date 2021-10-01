Check Out A New Clip From Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

LEGO and "Star Wars" have been a winning combination for quite a while now. Nerds all over dream of one day owning a LEGO set of the Millennium Falcon, but in the meantime, they can boot up their gaming console to play one of the many "Star Wars" LEGO video games. They allow you to witness the majesty of a galaxy far, far away like never before — as a bunch of bricks that fall apart any time you get hit with a lightsaber.

Now, you have one more piece of nostalgic goodness to add to your watchlist, and it's appropriate seeing how it's the first day of the spookiest month of the year. Disney+ has just added "LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales" to its vast library of content. Halloween may not exist in the likes of Mustafar, but horror is alive and well. It's the perfect spooky watch to check out with the whole family, and if you're still on the fence about whether or not to give it a shot, the "Star Wars" YouTube account has unveiled an exclusive clip.