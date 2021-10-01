Check Out A New Clip From Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales
LEGO and "Star Wars" have been a winning combination for quite a while now. Nerds all over dream of one day owning a LEGO set of the Millennium Falcon, but in the meantime, they can boot up their gaming console to play one of the many "Star Wars" LEGO video games. They allow you to witness the majesty of a galaxy far, far away like never before — as a bunch of bricks that fall apart any time you get hit with a lightsaber.
Now, you have one more piece of nostalgic goodness to add to your watchlist, and it's appropriate seeing how it's the first day of the spookiest month of the year. Disney+ has just added "LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales" to its vast library of content. Halloween may not exist in the likes of Mustafar, but horror is alive and well. It's the perfect spooky watch to check out with the whole family, and if you're still on the fence about whether or not to give it a shot, the "Star Wars" YouTube account has unveiled an exclusive clip.
The LEGO Star Wars clip shows a lighter side to the galaxy
It's not all doom and gloom in the galaxy. While the Skywalkers cause all sorts of trouble, some people (or creatures as the case may be) just want to make a quick buck, and that seems to entail the inciting incident of "LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales." The short film sees Poe Dameron and BB-8 wind up on Mustafar, where they stumble upon Graballa the Hutt's latest endeavor — a Sith-inspired luxury hotel filled to the brim with Dark Side memorabilia.
The clip involves Graballa showing Poe around, culminating in an animatronic, albeit malfunctioning, Darth Vader replica. Things don't seem so spooky in the teaser, but with a 46-minute runtime, there are ample opportunities for mischief to go around. And we have a feeling that Skelo-Trooper armor will factor into the chaos later in the plot.
It's all part of a push from Disney+ to get more scary content onto the platform for the month of October. Once you've finished watching "LEGO Star Wars," you can look forward to the likes of Season 1 of "The Ghost and Molly McGee" and "Muppets Haunted Mansion." There's no treat sweeter than new "Star Wars" and "Muppets" specials.