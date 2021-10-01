Billy Magnussen Dishes On Tony Sirico's Visit To The Many Saints Of Newark Set - Exclusive

Like several of his co-stars in "The Many Saints of Newark," Billy Magnussen was faced with the daunting task of assuming a role made famous by another actor in the landmark Emmy-winning mob drama "The Sopranos." Lucky for Magnussen and many of this castmates, however, they were playing younger iterations of these cultural icons. That allowed each actor a bit more creative freedom to define who their characters were before fans got to know them on "The Sopranos."

Magnussen was tasked with the challenging job of slipping into the stylish duds of wisecracking crewmember Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri, brought to life in the series via the sparkling talents of Tony Sirico. While preparing for his role in "The Many Saints of Newark" — which is new theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max — Magnussen said he did not allow himself to get intimidated by Sirico's beloved version of Paulie Walnuts that preceded him.

"I definitely did not operate from a place of fear. I think this is what I got into acting for — the challenges and the hurdles — and just profoundly going deeper into yourself, weirdly, by finding this character from within," Magnussen said. "Fear is not the driving force for me. I didn't go into the film worrying about the fans or anything like that. I looked at it as any job I would approach with any characters. I wanted to find the authentic voice and the spirit and the essence of this individual, and bring it to life."