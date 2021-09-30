Shang-Chi Fight Choreographer Opens Up About What To Expect From The Knights Of The Zodiac Adaptation

As a greenhorn series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" had to put in the extra work to set itself apart from the rest of the franchise. Delving deeply into the world of Chinese martial arts and Hong Kong kung fu cinema, "Shang-Chi" pulled out the inspiration it needed to represent an often overlooked character in a new light, earning "Shang-Chi" more popularity than the hero has ever had before.

Much of this success had to do with the film's fight choreography, which comes courtesy of one Andy Cheng.

Obviously, Cheng is no slouch when it comes to martial arts. He was once a longstanding member of Jackie Chan's renowned stunt team, and his experience shows. The brilliant bus scene in "Shang-Chi," which took almost a year to complete, is easily in the upper echelon of kung fu fight scenes.

Now, Cheng is taking those talents elsewhere by working on Toei's upcoming film adaptation of the popular 1980s manga and anime series, "Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac." Following a group of warriors (known as Saints) fighting against the Olympian gods on behalf of the goddess Athena, "Knights of the Zodiac" promises more martial arts mayhem orchestrated by Cheng. In the wake of finishing up shooting for the film, Cheng opened up to Variety about what moviegoers can expect from the "Knights of the Zodiac" adaptation.