Ryan Phillippe's Time On Big Sky Wasn't As Brief As You Thought - Exclusive

Viewers might have been disappointed that Ryan Phillippe's character, Cody, bowed out in the first episode of "Big Sky" Season 1. However, the actor revealed that his time on the show was a lot less brief than it might have appeared to viewers. Phillippe explained to Looper, "Well, it was great to work on, and it wasn't as brief as it might seem because of all the complications ... We were the first show back, one of the first shows back, post-COVID or when they started to kind of get things back into production."

Phillippe continued, "It was a little difficult. Initially, there was a two week quarantine prior to the filming. It was very strict, and then there were a lot of rules on set. Now, they're starting to adjust some of them based on more information and more experience working within this pandemic."

Essentially, quarantine extended Phillippe's time on the show, and allowed the writers to use the actor in some extra scenes throughout the season. "'Big Sky' was really only supposed to be a two week commitment for me and I was up there for two months," Phillippe explained. "It was a lot longer. And then, they wanted to add me to a few flashbacks and those sorts of things." Regardless of how long he spent on the series, we're still not over his character's untimely death.

"Lady of the Manor" is out now in select theaters, on demand, and on Blu-ray and DVD.