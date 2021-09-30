The Terminator Reference You Missed In What If...? Episode 8

The latest episode of Marvel's "What If...?", the Disney+ animated series that explores what might have happened had things gone differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, investigates what events would transpire if Ultron had successfully inhabited an android body. In "Avengers: Age of Ultron," the titular villain's (voiced by James Spader) plan to build and transfer his consciousness into a new form is foiled when the Avengers get a hold of it and create Vision — with a big boost from the Mind Stone.

In "What If...?" Episode 8, the Tony Stark-built Ultron succeeds in taking over a new body. He proceeds to rid the world of human life. He even uses the Earth's satellite network to launch nuclear missiles across the planet in his quest to achieve peace. Well, his version of it, anyway. He even gets the Infinity Stones from Thanos and takes his crusade to other planets. On the planet Xandar, Ultron encounters Captain Marvel. As she attempts to kill the villain, Captain Marvel makes a nostalgic reference you might have missed.

Early in the first act of Episode 8, Ultron invades Xandar. Captain Marvel, who established in previous MCU movies that she travels around the galaxy helping those in need, appears on the troubled planet. She hovers in the air and tells Ultron, "Listen, Skynet, I've seen the killer robot movie, and I've got to say, I really don't think it needs a sequel." Now, why does that line sound so familiar?