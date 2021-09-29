Watch The First Trailer For The Souvenir: Part II

"The Souvenir," released in 2019, starred Honor Swinton Byrne, in her second-ever film role (via IMDB) as Julie, a college student studying film in London. Amidst her studies, she enters into a romantic relationship with Anthony (Tom Burke). Before too long, Anthony and Julie are sharing an apartment with one another. Anthony is far from an ideal roommate or partner, however. He leaves on sudden vacations and his arms are full of what Julie doesn't recognize to be track marks. Eventually Julie learns of Anthony's heroin addiction, but he continues to hide it from her, even after stealing some of her valuable jewelry to flip for drug money. Naturally, her troubles with Anthony don't end there, continuing for much of the film's story.

As noted in numerous write-ups for the film, including writer Monica Castillo's review for RogerEbert.com, "The Souvenir" is a semi-autobiographical work, inspired by the real life of director Joanna Hogg. A sequel to "The Souvenir" has been in the works ever since: Hogg initially conceived of the story of "The Souvenir" as spanning two films, so releasing a sequel has, more or less, always been the plan.

Now a full trailer for "The Souvenir: Part II" is available, providing film viewers at large with their first look at the next phase of Julie's filmmaking career.