Super Nintendo World's First Expansion Has Fans Going Bananas

Super Nintendo World is currently open at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan. It is also set to open at Universal Studios parks in Universal City, California, and Orlando, Florida in the future. The attraction is based on the "Mario" video game franchise and immerses visitors in Mario's Mushroom Kingdom home through rides, interactive environments, themed food, and more.

On September 28, Nintendo announced that Super Nintendo World in Japan will be expanding upon with a "Donkey Kong" themed area, which is expected to open in the year 2024 on a date that has yet to be announced. While Mario may be one of gaming's most iconic characters, he wouldn't exist without Donkey Kong, so adding a new area themed around the character's titular franchise is plenty appropriate.

Based on Nintendo's description, the Donkey Kong expansion will include "a roller coaster, interactive experiences and themed merchandise and food," as well as "lush jungles" intended to resemble Donkey Kong's canonical home. In large part, fans online have received and shared the news of the upcoming "Donkey Kong" attraction with palpable excitement.