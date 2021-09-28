William Shatner's TekWar Novels Are Getting An Adult Animated Adaptation
William Shatner is no stranger to science fiction. While playing Captain James T. Kirk in the original "Star Trek," he was the face of one of the genre's most beloved franchises and it remains arguably the role he's most synonymous with, to this day. That being said, while many fans will forever associate Shatner with captaining the USS Enterprise through the final frontier, it's worth noting that he's found success elsewhere: In addition to having a long career in film and television, he's the mastermind of the "TekWar" saga, a best-selling series of sci-fi novels about the dangers of simulated reality and artificial intelligence.
Ghostwritten by Ron Goulart, the "TekWar" books center around a former detective in a futuristic Los Angeles who gets framed for dealing a mind-altering drug that poses a threat to humanity. The novels gave rise to a video game, comic books, and even some television films. However, there hasn't been an onscreen adventure set in this universe since the TV series from 1994.
Now, that's all about to change. "TekWar" is being adapted for the screen once again, this time in the form of an animated series for adults.
TekWar won't be a typical animated series
As ComicBook.com reports, Pure Animated Studios is developing "TekWar" with Matt Michnovetz at the helm, and they have some ambitious ideas in mind for the show. The project will adopt a "mixed reality" format that allows viewers to participate via their phones, computers and tablets. It's only fitting that a series about the perils of technology allows viewers to participate using their own advanced devices. Exactly how this will work for viewers (aka participants) is currently unclear at this time, but more details will presumably be released as the series comes together.
The creators are excited about the project too, and they think now is the perfect time to bring "TekWar" back to the screen. "TekWar was truly ahead of its time envisioning a future filled with AI and the world of simulated reality, Pure Imagination Chief Content Officer John P. Roberts said in a press release. "It's becoming our reality now and we're excited to build a storyverse around it."
Shatner also shared his thoughts on the latest "TekWar" adaptation, revealing that he's excited to be part of a series that's "beyond [his] sheer imagination."