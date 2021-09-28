William Shatner's TekWar Novels Are Getting An Adult Animated Adaptation

William Shatner is no stranger to science fiction. While playing Captain James T. Kirk in the original "Star Trek," he was the face of one of the genre's most beloved franchises and it remains arguably the role he's most synonymous with, to this day. That being said, while many fans will forever associate Shatner with captaining the USS Enterprise through the final frontier, it's worth noting that he's found success elsewhere: In addition to having a long career in film and television, he's the mastermind of the "TekWar" saga, a best-selling series of sci-fi novels about the dangers of simulated reality and artificial intelligence.

Ghostwritten by Ron Goulart, the "TekWar" books center around a former detective in a futuristic Los Angeles who gets framed for dealing a mind-altering drug that poses a threat to humanity. The novels gave rise to a video game, comic books, and even some television films. However, there hasn't been an onscreen adventure set in this universe since the TV series from 1994.

Now, that's all about to change. "TekWar" is being adapted for the screen once again, this time in the form of an animated series for adults.