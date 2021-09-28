Netflix's Star-Studded Western The Harder They Fall Gets An Action-Packed Second Trailer

Everyone loves a good Western, and from what fans have seen so far, Netflix's upcoming "The Harder They Fall" has all the makings of a particularly great one. The movie features an impressive all-star cast, from Idris Elba ("The Suicide Squad," "Thor: Ragnarok") and Jonathan Majors ("Lovecraft Country," "Loki") to Regina King (HBO's "Watchmen," "If Beale Street Could Talk"), Delroy Lindo ("Da 5 Bloods," "Malcolm X"), Zazie Beetz ("Deadpool 2," "Joker") and others. Many of these stars portray real historical figures of the Wild West, and the plot revolves around some severely bad blood between Elba's Rufus Buck, Majors' Nat Love, and their various allies.

The teaser trailer of "The Harder They Fall" touted the Jeymes Samuel-directed movie as an "assured, righteously new school Western," and it certainly looks like the movie has every intention to live up to those words. Now, a new trailer for "The Harder They Fall" has emerged, and it's even more action-packed than the last one.