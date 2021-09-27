Evel Knievel Estate's Lawsuit Over Toy Story 4's Duke Caboom Has A Rough Landing

At least in eyes of the law, legendary stuntman Evel Knievel and the "Toy Story 4" character Duke Caboom are not one and the same — contrary to the claims of one of the late motorcycle icon's sons.

Evel Knievel, whose real name was Robert Craig Knievel, was a daredevil stuntman who defied death several times throughout his career. Sometimes his jumps over cars and trucks were a success, and other times — like his catastrophic crash attempting a motorcycle leap over fountains at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas in 1967 — he ended up in the hospital with multiple fractures (via Las Vegas 360). During his heyday, Knievel — whose career injuries set a Guinness Book of World Records high-mark for "Most Broken Bones in a Lifetime" with 433 fractures — was so popular that his life story was chronicled in the 1971 film "Evel Knievel," starring George Hamilton in the titular role, and 1977's "Viva Knievel!" where the stuntman played himself in the lead.

In 2020, via USA Today, Knievel's estate filed a lawsuit against Disney over a character in their 2019 Oscar-winning animated blockbuster, "Toy Story 4," claiming trademark infringement on the basis of "false endorsement and unjust enrichment." Now, it seems that this lawsuit has crashed back to earth.