What's The Song In The Licorice Pizza Trailer?

Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming film, "Licorice Pizza," is an ensemble drama set in San Fernando Valley in the 1970s, in the vein of his previous efforts such as "Magnolia" and "Boogie Nights." The new trailer just dropped, revealing what previous viewers like Twitter user Harry Eskin (who caught the same trailer at the New Beverly Cinema earlier this month) described as, "youth and its pangs in a bygone time, wistful, a little melancholy, a little silly, strong Valley presence, [Bradley] Cooper and [Sean] Penn taking big offbeat swings,"

The trailer for the upcoming movie, originally titled "Soggy Bottom," debuted at the American Cinematheque's Los Feliz 3 location (via Variety) and came to other repertory theaters showing classic films on 35mm film before going online (via Indie Wire). It stars Cooper as a Hollywood director, Cooper Hoffman as a child actor, and Benny Safdie as a politician running for office. Alana Haim, Nate Mann, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Destry Allyn Spielberg, along with Penn, also star. Maya Rudolph and Tom Waits, who hadn't been previously announced as part of the cast, appeared in the trailer. "Licorice Pizza" filmed through November of 2020 and appears to be full of nostalgic references. It has the texture and look of a film made in the 1970s: it's even named after a chain of old record stores called Licorice Pizza.

If you've seen it now that it's online, you might notice that the old-school feel extends to the music, as well. And you might be wondering — what's the name of that song that adds so much atmosphere to the scenes in the sneak peek?