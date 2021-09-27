Saturday Night Live Star Beck Bennett Just Made A Shocking Announcement

When "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 47th season on October 2, it will — mostly — have the same cast it had last season. The vast majority of the major players will be back, and breakout stars Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman are getting promoted to the main cast. But there is one notable exception, as one long-term cast member has announced that he will not be returning for the new season.

Beck Bennett, who has been on "Saturday Night Live" since 2013 and is known for impressions including Sen. Mitch McConnell, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, announced on Instagram that he was leaving the show.

"Love you, 'SNL,'" Bennett wrote on Instagram Monday. "Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun."

It's a pretty shocking announcement, as Bennett has been a key member of the cast for a long time, and it didn't seem like he was going anywhere. In addition to Bennett, featured player Lauren Holt, who was used sparingly during her debut season last year, will not be back for Season 47, according to The Hollywood Reporter.