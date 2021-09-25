Crunchyroll Just Dropped Amazing News For Demon Slayer Fans
"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" fever continues with wild abandon in Japan and internationally. The property began in 2016 as a Shōnen Jump manga by Koyoharu Gotouge and has expanded into video games, anime, movies, and even an art exhibition. In 2020, the film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train" surpassed Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" as the fastest film in Japanese history to gross 10 billion Yen, according to The Japan Times. And this was during the COVID-19 pandemic, which should tell you how dedicated the fan base is.
"Demon Slayer" follows Tanjiro Kamado, a teenager who dedicates his life to slaying demons after his family is killed and his sister is transformed into a demon herself. The anime debuted in Japan in 2019, and the first season had 26 episodes, which were then followed by the movie in theaters. The series came to America in 2020, first on Blu-Ray, then picked up by several streaming services. Now Crunchyroll — one of the premiere anime streaming platforms — has announced not one, but two arcs are coming to the streamer later this year.
Two new seasons of Demon Slayer are coming this year
The first season coming to Crunchyroll will be a serialized version of the record-breaking movie. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc" will feature the film re-edited into six episodes with new music, "as well as a never-before-seen Episode 1 featuring Kyojuro Rengoku taking on a new mission on the way to the Mugen Train," per Crunchyroll. It will begin airing on the streamer on October 10.
Then in December, Christmas comes early as "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc" drops at the beginning of the month. A new hour-long special will air right after the conclusion of the "Mugen Train Arc's" finale. From there, we will see Tanjiro and his pals start "a brand new mission within the Yoshiwara Entertainment District, where they face the demon Daki (Upper Six), voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro." Swashiro is the seiyuu behind such characters as Sinon in "Sword Art Online" and Mint in "Galaxy Angel." She is also the Japanese voice for Elizabeth in "Bioshock: Infinite." "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc" will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on December 5.