Crunchyroll Just Dropped Amazing News For Demon Slayer Fans

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" fever continues with wild abandon in Japan and internationally. The property began in 2016 as a Shōnen Jump manga by Koyoharu Gotouge and has expanded into video games, anime, movies, and even an art exhibition. In 2020, the film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train" surpassed Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" as the fastest film in Japanese history to gross 10 billion Yen, according to The Japan Times. And this was during the COVID-19 pandemic, which should tell you how dedicated the fan base is.

"Demon Slayer" follows Tanjiro Kamado, a teenager who dedicates his life to slaying demons after his family is killed and his sister is transformed into a demon herself. The anime debuted in Japan in 2019, and the first season had 26 episodes, which were then followed by the movie in theaters. The series came to America in 2020, first on Blu-Ray, then picked up by several streaming services. Now Crunchyroll — one of the premiere anime streaming platforms — has announced not one, but two arcs are coming to the streamer later this year.