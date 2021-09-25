Ozark's Bloody Season 4 Teaser Has Fans Buzzing For The Show's Finale

Netflix's "Ozark" has been a big hit for the streamer since the first season debuted in 2017. The series has bagged three Emmys (via the Emmys official site) over the years, holds an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and, in 2020, it was the most viewed show on the streaming platform. Those are some impressive statistics, and it's safe to assume that there are millions of people out there who are counting the days for Season 4 to arrive.

Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, "Ozark" follows a married couple who move from Chicago to Missouri and launch their own money-laundering scheme. This new venture brings them into contact with some very bad people of the law-breaking variety. The last time we saw Bateman and Linney's characters in action, they were stuck in a sticky situation with Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), the violent cartel kingpin who's been forcing the couple to launder money.

The fourth installment of "Ozark" will be the show's final season, per a June 2020 report from The Hollywood Reporter, but that doesn't guarantee everyone will live happily ever after. The teaser for Netflix's "Ozark" Season 4, which debuted during the streamer's virtual Tudum event on September 25, hints things are about to get so much worse for the spouses as this story comes to a close.