Vin Diesel Posts An Exciting Tease For Riddick Fans

In a post on his Instagram page, Vin Diesel shared a picture of himself holding a weapon with a heck of a teaser for a caption. "Incredible meeting today, thanks team you know who you are... Let's just say Furia maybe closer than you think. #Riddick," he wrote.

"Furya" is the long-awaited fourth film entry into the "Riddick" franchise. The plot involves Riddick returning to his home planet, but not much is known beyond that. Riddick was already searching for his homeworld in the last movie and is allegedly one of the last of the Furyans. Along with Diesel himself, the other driving force of the film franchise has been David Twohy, who directed all three films. Twohy also wrote the second and third flicks and co-wrote the first. Diesel previously spoke to Total Film about the director's involvement in the fourth project, noting that he had written the screenplay, making it likely that he would return for directorial duties as well.

A release date for the next film has yet to be announced, but fans shouldn't expect it to hit theaters until at least 2023.