Vin Diesel Posts An Exciting Tease For Riddick Fans
The 2000 science fiction film "Pitch Black" follows the story of Riddick (Vin Diesel) — a convict who is en route to prison when the ship he's on crash lands on a hostile planet. The film spawned two more sequels: 2004's "The Chronicles of Riddick" and 2013's "Riddick." Diesel's character also made an appearance in the animated short film "Dark Fury," which served as a bridge between "Pitch Black" and "The Chronicles of Riddick." Additionally, the actor voiced the protagonist in the video games "Escape from Butcher Bay" and "Assault on Dark Athena," according to his IMDb profile.
Fans of the film series have been waiting for "Riddick 4" for several years, despite a lack of updates from anyone involved in the franchise. However, those who have kept hope alive have received exciting news from Diesel himself, as he has posted a new tease for fans of the "Pitch Black" universe.
A fourth Riddick movie is close
In a post on his Instagram page, Vin Diesel shared a picture of himself holding a weapon with a heck of a teaser for a caption. "Incredible meeting today, thanks team you know who you are... Let's just say Furia maybe closer than you think. #Riddick," he wrote.
"Furya" is the long-awaited fourth film entry into the "Riddick" franchise. The plot involves Riddick returning to his home planet, but not much is known beyond that. Riddick was already searching for his homeworld in the last movie and is allegedly one of the last of the Furyans. Along with Diesel himself, the other driving force of the film franchise has been David Twohy, who directed all three films. Twohy also wrote the second and third flicks and co-wrote the first. Diesel previously spoke to Total Film about the director's involvement in the fourth project, noting that he had written the screenplay, making it likely that he would return for directorial duties as well.
A release date for the next film has yet to be announced, but fans shouldn't expect it to hit theaters until at least 2023.