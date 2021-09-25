Army Of Thieves' First Trailer Teases The Big Link To Army Of The Dead
Fans of the Zack Snyder zombie flick "Army of the Dead" received a sneak peek and some new behind-the-scenes information about its prequel, "Army of Thieves," during the Netflix virtual fan event Tudum. "Army of Thieves" star Matthias Schweighöfer introduced a panel featuring the film's cast, as well as producers Zack and Deborah Snyder. Schweighöfer was a breakout star in "Army of the Dead" thanks to his performance as the likable safecracker — and frequent source of comic relief — Ludwig Dieter. Snyder's action movie follows a team of criminals as they infiltrate a zombie-infested Las Vegas and perform a complicated heist hours before a nuclear bomb levels the city.
Schweighöfer, who also directed "Army of Thieves," introduced the new team featured in the prequel during the panel presentation at Tudum. The cast of the "Army of the Dead" prequel includes Nathalie Emmanuel as team leader Gwendoline, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, the computer hacker, Stuart Martin as the team's muscle man, Brad Cage, and Guz Khan as Rolph, the getaway driver. Schweighöfer also debuted the official "Army of Thieves" trailer, which reveals an important connection to "Army of the Dead."
Army of Thieves and Army of the Dead feature the same shadowy villain
The official trailer for "Army of Thieves" (via YouTube) not only reintroduces us to Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), but it confirms a major connection to "Army of the Dead." In the new trailer, there is a scene that shows Dieter watching a breaking news segment about the zombie outbreak in the United States. These events are depicted in the opening credits of "Army of the Dead," too. The U.S. zombie outbreak is the spark for Gwendoline's plan to rob a series of high-security safes. This leads to another scene halfway through the preview where Korina (Ruby O. Fee) explains to the group that these three safes belong to Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada). Tanaka is the same shadowy figure who hires the team of criminals led by Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) to retrieve $200 million from his casino in Las Vegas before the military levels the city with a nuclear strike in "Army of the Dead." Although Korina doesn't say it, she implies Tanaka will once again play an antagonistic role.
Fans can look forward to the prequel arriving soon on Netflix. In fact, we're only a few weeks away as the "Army of Thieves" trailer confirmed the prequel will debut on October 29, 2021.