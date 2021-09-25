We Finally Know The 2021 Release Date For Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4

Reboots, revivals, and reimaginings are all the rage these days. Bankable IPs are always guaranteed to generate interest among viewers, but you often find that they never live up to what came before. That criticism can't be lobbed at "Cobra Kai," though. Netflix's "Karate Kid" sequel series isn't only a worthwhile follow-up to the beloved film franchise, but it's also led to a new generation of fans discovering it.

Set 24 years after the events of "The Karate Kid," the "Cobra Kai" chronicles the present-day rivalry between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) while also using their expertise to coach a new generation of fighters. The younger characters include Daniel's daughter Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), all of whom are prone to getting into trouble in their own right.

While the story until now has been all about the rivalry between Johnny, Daniel, and their students, "Cobra Kai" Season 4 looks set to have them team up to take down a bigger threat. But when can fans expect to see the next installment of Netflix's combat-heavy comedy-drama, and when is it dropping on the platform?