This Is How Mark Hamill Really Feels About The Star Wars Prequels

You don't need us to tell you that the "Star Wars" prequels are considered a low point in the franchise. But let's take a look at those Rotten Tomatoes ratings anyway. "The Phantom Menace" (1999) currently sits at just 52% Fresh (aka Rotten) among the critics, and 59% Fresh among the audience. "Attack of the Clones" (2003) fared a bit better among the professional movie watchers with a 65% critics' score, but it received a paltry 56% from the fans. "Revenge of the Sith" (2005) is technically the best "Star Wars" prequel with an 80% critics' score and a 66% audience score. But those numbers don't exactly redeem the entire prequel trilogy.

It's not difficult to find opinions about why the prequels didn't live up to the originals. Take this one from Marcia Lucas, who co-edited all three of the original trilogy movies (although she didn't receive credit for "The Empire Strikes Back"), and who was married to George Lucas from 1969 to 1983. "When I went to see 'Episode I'... I remember going out to the parking lot, sitting in my car and crying. I cried. I cried because I didn't think it was very good. And I thought he had such a rich vein to mine, a rich palette to tell stories with. He had all those characters (via Slashfilm)."

Ouch. But the prequels have one defender whose name isn't George Lucas: Luke Skywalker himself. Here's what actor Mark Hamill recently said.