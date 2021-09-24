Star Wars: Visions' Creative Team Weighs In On Which Characters Could Make It To Live-Action - Exclusive
The Disney era of "Star Wars" has seen many characters from "Star Wars" animated series make the leap to live action. "Rogue One" saw Saw Gerrera and Chopper, both from "Rebels," appear in the flesh (or at least the metal). Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" saw Rosario Dawson appear as Ahsoka Tano, marking the live-action debut of one of the most popular and storied animated "Star Wars" characters ever conceived. Katee Sackhoff also had a recurring role as Bo-Katan, a Mandalorian bounty hunter she's voiced in animated "Star Wars" properties since 2012. Between Season 3 of "Mando," "The Book of Boba Fett," and the upcoming Ashoka series, all of these characters are poised for bigger roles — and we're certainly likely to see more cartoons become flesh, blood, and droid parts.
Now, there's a new "Star Wars" animated series out: "Visions," an anthology shorts by different anime studios. The overwhelming majority of the characters introduced on "Visions" are brand new, and several stories are clearly set up for a sequel. As such, we had to find out if any "Visions" characters were ripe for live-action adaptation. Looper interviewed James Waugh and Kanako Shirasaki, the respective executive producer and producer of "Visions," and we asked if there were any plans for live-action anime adaptations. (Because let's be honest: What is "Star Wars" if not live-action anime?)
Who doesn't love pop punk?
Waugh confirmed right off the bat that, "There is nobody that we're actively working toward." That said, the door is very much open: "That's one of the fun things about 'Star Wars,' and I get to work in a lot of different franchise spaces, as well in animation. So it's kind of fun to see those moments where fans are rewarded for their fandom and investment in the franchise and get to see those characters appear in different places. So I would love to see a lot of these characters pop up. Who knows about what is possible or not?"
That said, the two each had their own picks for live action. Waugh said, "I love that band Star Waver, and that would be a lot of fun." Star Waver appears in Studio Colorido's "Tatooine Rhapsody," marking the likely the first-ever semi-canonical example of pop punk in the "Star Wars" galaxy.
Shiasaki agrees that "the band is great," and has her own suggestion: "I'd love to see, like, a Lop somewhere." Lop is a rabbit-like creature, and the titular character of Geno Studio's "Lop and Ochō."
"Star Wars: Visions" is now streaming on Disney+.