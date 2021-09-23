Lea Thompson And Christopher Lloyd Will Time Travel Again In The Most Unexpected Possible Way

Great Scott!

That's the only possible response to the news (via Entertainment Weekly) that "Back to the Future" stars Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd are reuniting for a new time travel-themed movie.

Lloyd famously played mad scientist Doc Brown, the inventor of the DeLorean time machine, in the legendary 1980s sci-fi comedy franchise, while Thompson played Lorraine Baines-McFly, the mother of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), who has the hots for her son when he travels back to 1955. "Back to the Future" is one of the greatest film franchises of the '80s; on Empire Magazine's list of the 500 greatest films of all time, "Back to the Future," was ranked #23, while "Part II" came in at #498.

The cultural legacy of "Back to the Future" is so strong that 36 years after the first movie came out, it's still meaningful and exciting that two of its stars are reuniting. However, this probably wasn't how you expected Doc and Lorraine to meet again.